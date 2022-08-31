Commanders tight end Curtis Hodges going on IR

The Washington Commanders continue to make moves one day after finalizing their initial 53-man roster.

The Commanders added two cornerbacks from waivers earlier on Wednesday: Tariq Castro-Fields [49ers] and Rachad Wildgoose [Jets].

Of course, when you add players from waivers, you must make the appropriate number of corresponding moves. Therefore, Washington placed undrafted rookie tight end Curtis Hodges on injured reserve, with a designation to return, per John Keim of ESPN.

In the second move, the Commanders waived linebacker De’Jon “Scoota” Harris, per Sam Fortier of The Washington Post. As of now, Washington’s roster sits at 53 players. The Commanders currently have 11 defensive backs on the roster with six at cornerback and five at safety. Washington has only four linebackers after waiving Harris.

The Commanders could still look to add another player at linebacker over the next two weeks.

