Commanders tight end Cole Turner ruled out with a concussion

Injuries continue to mount for the Washington Commanders at the tight end position.

Just before halftime of their Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers, rookie tight end Cole Turner went high for a Taylor Heinicke pass, which was broken up by Packers safety Adrian Amos. However, Turner landed hard on the ground, where he remained for a few minutes.

As Turner went into the locker room, the team gave an update on his injury and status for the remainder of the game. Turner is ruled out with a concussion.

Washington came into the game without starting tight end Logan Thomas, who missed his third consecutive game with an injured calf. Backup John Bates was on the injury report all week with a hamstring injury but did play.

With Turner out, we should see plenty of fellow rookie Armani Rogers in the second half.

