Commanders tie the Eagles with a terrific second drive

Things couldn’t have begun any worse for the Washington Commanders against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.

The Commanders began the game with the football, and running back Antonio Gibson returned the opening kickoff 41 yards. However, Washington was called for a holding penalty and started the game from its own eight-yard line.

The Commanders went three and out but were bailed out when punter Tress Way was hit after the punt, giving the Commanders a first-and-10. On the next play, quarterback Taylor Heinicke was blindsided by Philadelphia defensive end Josh Sweat, forcing the fumble and giving the Eagles terrific field position.

A few plays later, Hurts would score from one yard out.

Washington took the ball from its own 25-yard line, knowing it would need to run the football to have any chance at upsetting the Eagles.

Washington ran — and ran. The Commanders answered with a 13-play. 75-yard drive that lasted over seven minutes, punctuated by a one-yard Antonio Gibson touchdown run.

Heinicke made two excellent throws to Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson on the drive to set up the score.

Unfortunately for the offense, the defense gave the touchdown right back to the Eagles on the ensuing drive.

Can Washington continue to have that type of success?

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire