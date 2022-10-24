Commanders Terry McLaurin made the plays

He has had several games where he accumulated more receiving yards, but Sunday was certainly a productive day for Terry McLaurin.

Commanders wideout Terry McLaurin gathered in five receptions for a nice 73 yards Sunday against Green Bay at FedEx Field. If you looked at that stat line in the box score to describe his game, you might even use the adjective “nice.”

Oh, but it was more, much more.

Trailing 14-3, facing a 3rd & 1 at the Packer 41, McLaurin lined up wide left, at the snap came all the way across just behind the Packers defensive line. As Heinicke was rushed he side-armed it to McLaurin who gained six yards and the first down to the 35.

Trailing 14-10 in the third quarter, with a 1st & 10 at the Packer 37, McLaurin beat Packer corner Jaire Alexander deep down the right sideline making the over-the-shoulder grab at the goal line. Washington had its first lead 17-14 at 11:49 remaining.

Another short reception of four yards helped put Joey Slye in position for his 31-yard field goal giving Washington a 20-14 lead.

Trying to hold on to their 23-21 lead late, at the Washington 29 facing a 2nd & 6, McLaurin lined up left, dug in hard selling he was going across the field, turned back left, and Heinicke found him for the catch. McLaurin’s effort to gain more yards while remaining in bounds for 14 yards to the 43 was impressive.

3rd & 9 at the Washington 44. Heinicke’s pass toward the Commanders’ sideline could have easily been knocked down. However, it was McLaurin who aggressively came back to the ball, stealing the reception. 12 yards, another first down to the Packer 44.

That’s why Terry McLaurin was paid $70 million. He has absolutely torched Jaire Alexander today. pic.twitter.com/DWSnAL531n — Dylan (@TheBeardedPod) October 23, 2022

Following the game, regarding this final 3rd down reception, McLaurin commented, “I want those moments… I don’t think it just happens… have to put in the work.”

He has, and it shows.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire