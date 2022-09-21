The Commanders are terrific on 3rd down through two weeks

One of the best metrics to determine a team’s success on offense or defense is how they do on third down. In past years, Washington struggled offensively on third downs. You can chalk most of that up to inconsistency at the quarterback position.

Last season, Washington was on a historically bad pace for third-down defense. Fortunately, the team improved enough throughout the season to avoid historic futility.

How are the Commanders looking through two weeks?

Offensively, Washington, behind new quarterback Carson Wentz, ranks No. 3 in third-down offense. The Commanders are converting 56% of their third downs, an excellent number. They are behind only Buffalo and Philadelphia — this week’s opponent. The Eagles are converting 56.7% of their third downs.

Surprisingly, the Commanders have been good defensively on third down. Washington is ranked No. 4 in third-down defense, with opponents converting only 28% of their third-down opportunities.

A closer look at Washington’s defense, and you can see some good things. As head coach Ron Rivera noted, one big problem for the defense is allowing too many explosive plays. Those explosive plays have led to easy scoring opportunities. Eliminate the explosive plays — something Rivera believes is easily corrected — and you see a different picture of Washington’s defense.

Something to note, Philadelphia’s defense is allowing opponents to convert on 50% of their third downs.

We are going to learn a lot about the Commanders in the next two weeks with games against the Eagles and Cowboys.

