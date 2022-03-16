Commanders tender restricted free agent kicker Joey Slye

The Washington Commanders tendered restricted free-agent kicker Joey Slye Wednesday just before the new NFL league year began, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The tender is for one year at $2.4 million.

Washington signed Slye on Nov. 9 after releasing Chris Blewitt. Blewitt was signed to replace longtime kicker Dustin Hopkins, who Washington released on Oct. 20.

Slye was outstanding for the Commanders, kicking in six games and making all six of his field-goal attempts, including one from 56 yards. Slye’s only missed extra point was blocked. He began the season in Houston and also kicked for the 49ers as each team signed Slye after injuries to their regular kicker. Slye made all nine of his field-goal attempts between the three teams, including four from over 50 yards.

Slye will not be the only kicker on Washington’s offseason roster as the team is also bringing Brian Johnson back. Johnson, the kicker who replaced Slye after graduating from Virginia Tech, kicked in one game for the Commanders in 2021, nailing the game-winning kick.

It looks like there will be a full-time kicking competition this summer.