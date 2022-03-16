Kicker Joey Slye is wanted back for another season in Washington.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Slye has received a restricted free agent tender from the Commanders. That gives Washington the right of first refusal on any offer Slye might accept with another team, but they won’t get any draft pick compensation if he does leave for another team.

Slye will make $2.433 million under the terms of the tender.

Washington was the third of three teams that Slye played for last season. He was 12-of-12 on field goals and 9-of-10 on extra points in six games with the team. He also went 11-of-13 on field goals and 9-of-12 on extra points for the Texans and 49ers.

Commanders tender Joey Slye for $2.433 million originally appeared on Pro Football Talk