The Commanders have tendered exclusive rights free agent Brian Johnson, Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com reports.

The team’s other kicker, Joey Slye, is a restricted free agent, and it is unknown whether the Commanders tendered him, per Standig.

Johnson kicked for the Commanders for three games last season, making both field goal attempts on going 4-for-5 on PATs.

He also kicked for the Saints in four games in 2021, making all eight field goals but going only 5-of-8 on extra points.

Johnson also spent time on the Bears’ practice squad last season.

Commanders tender Brian Johnson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk