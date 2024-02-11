Commanders team president Jason Wright provides an outlook for the franchise 'Super Bowl Live'
Washington Commanders team president Jason Wright provides an outlook for the franchise.
Washington Commanders team president Jason Wright provides an outlook for the franchise.
The Commanders may feel spurned by Ben Johnson.
The 49ers are a small favorite over the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
Grubb is heading back to Seattle after a few weeks in Tuscaloosa.
Embiid's knee will be reevaluated next month.
Brian Johnson will reportedly join in a prominent role on the offense.
The 25-year-old is currently averaging 28.9 points per game overseas.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has already expressed interest in making the trip.
Russia will retain a bronze medal in the 2022 Games despite having one of its skaters disqualified.
Clark is the megastar of this era in women's college basketball, but how does she stack up against the legends of the game?
“You need a backup quarterback. We didn’t have one last year.”
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein live in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII as the duo go behind the scenes on some of the most interesting storylines around the NFL. After discussing their various Vegas experiences so far this week (and how cool it is to be in Vegas for a Super Bowl), the hosts dive into the Roger Goodell press conference, which covered big issues ranging from the NFL's gambling policy to streaming playoff games and much more. Charles calls for more clarity on the gambling policy and where the line we can't cross is, and Jori and Charles agree that it was once again apparent that Goodell's bottom line is to make the NFL (and its owners) richer. The Washington Commanders hired OC Kliff Kingsbury, which leads to a conversation around the Ben Johnson fiasco, where Washington seemed to go on a media campaign against Johnson after he pulled out of consideration for the head coach job. Charles says it reminds him of the way NBA owners often operate, but it's rare to see that in the NFL. Jason, Charles and Jori move on to discussing the Super Bowl, as the two reporters give their observations from being up close with both teams all week. Charles noticed that Patrick Mahomes seems completely locked in, and the Kansas City Chiefs appear to be almost nonchalant this week. Jori and Charles both learned just how impressed the San Francisco 49ers offensive coaches are with Brock Purdy and how quickly he picked up Kyle Shanahan's intricate offense. He is not a system quarterback – he's a franchise guy. The trio finish with their predictions for the game and how it might play out.
Here are first-draft-of-history impressions of which teams scored and which ones stumbled in this season’s grand NBA roster reshuffling.
The No. 17 Beavers are efficient, have depth and don’t hurt themselves.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus breaks down the most fantasy-relevant deals from the deadline.
The 49ers are 2-point favorites over the Chiefs.
The Commanders hired Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator, leaving former OC Bieniemy searching for a job.
Since a great rookie year, Chase Young's career stalled a bit.
MLB fans could see their favorite sport return to the Olympics in 2028.
Tarkanian turned UNLV basketball into a national brand when he arrived in the 1970s. And he did so while navigating the sometimes dangerous world of old-school, mob-influenced Las Vegas.
Charles McDonald is on site in Las Vegas at radio row and joined by Le Betard Show contributor Jessica Smetana to discuss the pandemonium around Vegas in preparation for the Super Bowl. The duo start with a little Formula 1 talk, as Jessica tries to put in NFL terms Lewis Hamilton leaving Mercedes to join Ferrari next season. The duo also go back and forth on their Vegas experience so far and what it's like to have a Super Bowl in Sin City. The Washington Commanders have been all over the news for various reasons over the past week, including hiring OC Kliff Kingsbury. The duo discuss that fit with new head coach Dan Quinn, the Ben Johnson revenge tour, whether or not we already distrust the new ownership in Washington and more. Charles and Jessica also hit on their favorite teams, as Jessica enlightens us on what the Las Vegas Raiders are getting in new OC Luke Getsy, and Charles gives insight on the Pittsburgh Steelers getting Arthur Smith. Later, Charles asks an question he's been pondering: is Kyle Shanahan following Andy Reid's career arc? He is currently known for being consistently good but unable to get over the hump and win the big one, just like Andy Reid when he first started. This brings up, once again, the Atlanta Falcons' heartbreaking Super Bowl loss. The two hosts continue their Super Bowl analysis, including predicting the winner, before finishing off the show by guessing who the surprise guest at the Super Bowl halftime show will be alongside Usher.