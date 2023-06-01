Commanders TE Cole Turner standing out in OTAs

Head coach Ron Rivera couldn’t contain his excitement after the Washington Commanders selected Nevada tight end Cole Turner in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Rivera specifically mentioned what Turner could bring to the Commanders on multiple occasions last offseason. Then, when Washington reported to training camp in July, Turner proved Rivera right.

Over the first week of camp, Turner was starring on a daily basis. Unfortunately, a hamstring injury would end his preseason and linger into the season. Once Turner got fully healthy, he suffered a concussion in a Week 7 win over the Packers. He missed three more games, and when he returned, he had fallen down the depth chart. He finished his rookie season with two receptions for 23 yards in 10 games.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Washington remained excited about Turner this offseason, along with fellow second-year tight end Armani Rogers. Sadly, Rogers injured his Achilles on the first day of OTAs last week and was lost for the season.

While unfortunate for Rogers and the Commanders, it created an opportunity for Rogers.

It’s early, but it looks like Turner is impressing again.

In his OTAs notebook, Zach Selby of commanders.com said the following about Turner from Wednesday’s session.

Turner had a strong 7-on-7 period overall, and he made another impressive grab working with Jacoby Brissett. He stretched out to haul in a pass near the sideline and got both feet in bounds. Turner has flashed at various points this offseason in a similar way that he did last year. Assuming he can stay healthy, Turner could be set for a big step forward.

Advertisement

Selby wasn’t the only one to notice Turner’s strong work, as Michael Phillips of the Richmond Times-Dispatch had the following to say:

Buy Cole Turner stock now. The tight end wowed in last year’s training camp and has brought more of the same this year. He had a highlight catch on Tuesday on the sideline over Percy Butler, who played strong defense but was no match for Turner’s 6-foot-6 reach and toe tap.

Convinced yet?

The Commanders love Turner. This much we know. It’s all about health for the second-year tight end. Washington has Logan Thomas and John Bates ahead of Turner, but Bates is more of an inline-blocking tight end. There are plenty of opportunities available for Turner in Eric Bieniemy’s offense if Turner can stay healthy.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire