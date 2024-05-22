Are the Commanders stuck at offensive tackle?

Some of us are checking the NFL transactions daily to see if another offensive tackle becomes available.

Washington general manager Adam Peters has made some moves at offensive tackle. Starter Charles Leno was released early this 2024 offseason. He then re-signed swing tackle Cornelius Lucas to a one-year deal to remain with the Commanders.

During the NFL draft, Peters selected TCU tackle Brandon Coleman with the 67th selection. In addition, the other starting tackle is Andrew Wylie, who is on the right side.

Today, a good friend told me, “I think the Commanders are stuck at tackle.”

There have been some available tackles out there for a while, but most have signed contracts now. In April, some later signings took place: the Dolphins re-signed Kendall Lamm for one year at $2.6M, Former Cowboy La’el Collins was signed by the Bills for one year ($1.8M), Andre Dillard signed with the Packers ($1.1M), the Eagles signed Mekhi Becton to a one-year deal, and A.J. Jackson re-signed with the Rams for one year at $4.9M.

In May, Andrus Peat signed a one-year deal with the Raiders, and Chris Hubbard signed a one-year deal with the 49ers.

So, who are the offensive tackles out there who remain unsigned?

The Chiefs haven’t exactly rushed to re-sign Donovan Smith, so perhaps his penalties might be a good reason for this.

David Bakhtiari has spent 11 seasons with the Packers but will be 33 in September.

D.J. Humphries has been with the Cardinals all his career (2016-2023).

Charles Leno has yet to be signed by anyone, and Geron Christian is also unsigned.

Ok, yes, I threw the last one in there to keep your attention.

Perhaps Peters honestly feels that unless another tackle is released in one of those post-June releases or there is a training camp release that interests him, he is going to stick with the current tackles on this Commanders roster.

In fairness, Peters can’t make all the deals he desires. Remember, he did attempt to trade back into the first round for a tackle and could not agree on compensation with another team.

