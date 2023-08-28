Commanders’ stock up, stock down ahead of NFL’s 53-man roster deadline

The Washington Commanders completed the preseason on Saturday with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals to finish 3-0. Now, the real work begins.

Before Washington can turn its attention to Week 1 and the Arizona Cardinals, there’s Tuesday’s 4:00 p.m. ET deadline, where all 32 NFL teams must trim their rosters from 90 to 53 players.

With just over 24 hours until the deadline, which Washington player’s stock is up, and whose stock is down?

Stock up: QB Jake Fromm

Fromm had a terrific preseason. However, it’s unlikely Washington will keep three quarterbacks. Fromm will likely end up on the practice squad, but he earned the chance to be on the roster this summer.

Stock down: OT Braeden Daniels

Head coach Ron Rivera doesn’t cut rookie draft picks. Braeden Daniels was a fourth-round pick. It’s not that Daniels has been terrible, but many believed he should’ve been a guard at the NFL level. The Commanders have started him out at tackle, and he’s had some issues. They could always move him inside. While Daniels had his issues this summer, it’s difficult to see Washington moving on from him this soon.

Stock up: RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.

What a preseason for the sixth-round pick. Many called Rodriguez a steal in April’s draft. There is nothing fancy here. He runs hard, sets up his blocks well and is physical. His spot on the roster was secure whether he averaged seven yards per carry in the preseason or not.

Stock down: TE Curtis Hodges

Hodges is 6-foot-8 and athletic. The Commanders love his potential. However, in the preseason games, he didn’t do enough to prove he deserves a spot on the 53-man roster. Perhaps he can land back on the practice squad and continue to develop.

Stock up: WR Mitchell Tinsley

Tinsley was a priority signing for the Commanders after the draft. You can see why in watching him play. He does everything right. He’s a seasoned route runner with great hands. He’s an ideal backup wide receiver. Unfortunately for him, Washington may need to use that last receiver spot on someone who helps on special teams. Tinsley is a keeper, though.

Stock down: WR Kazmeir Allen

Allen, another undrafted wideout, was the talk of the offseason. Rivera praised him numerous times while acknowledging he had some things to learn. The Commanders are working him as the primary punt returner, something new for him, and it showed with a muffed punt in the final preseason game. There are also the two drops in the game vs. Cincinnati. Allen has a ways to go, but his upside could be too much for Washington to risk losing.

Stock up: DE Andre Jones Jr.

What a summer for the seventh-round pick. Jones probably entered training camp on the bubble due to Washington’s depth at defensive end. Now, the Commanders likely keep both of their rookie defensive ends (K.J. Henry and Jones). Jones had a terrific training camp and preseason, flashing often. He’s safe.

Stock down: CB Rachad Wildgoose

The Commanders like Wildgoose. He did a good job at times last season in the slot. He was excellent early in training camp working in the slot. But Washington wanted to see him prove himself as an outside cornerback. It did not go well. Now, Wildgoose is likely on the outside looking in.

