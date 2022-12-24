Commanders still in NFC playoff chase

As the Washington Commanders travel to San Francisco to battle the 49ers, the NFC playoff race is starting to take shape.

The 49ers and Vikings with wins last week, clinched their respective divisions, while the Eagles and Cowboys have clinched playoff berths.

Had the Commanders defeated the Giants last week, they could have clinched a playoff spot with a win this week and a Giants, Seahawks or Lions loss.

The Commanders have three games remaining (at 49ers, Browns, Cowboys) and they currently are in the final playoff spot at the No. 7 seed. Being at the No. 7 seed, if the Commanders finish at No. 7, they would be matched against the No. 2 seed, which currently is the Vikings.

The Giants, the No. 6 seed are at the Vikings, host the Colts, and at the Eagles. If the Giants retain the 6th seed position, they would face the No. 3 seed in the NFC, currently the 49ers.

The Seahawks and Lions are both 7-7, and one-half game back of the Commanders (7-6-1). The Seahawks in the final three weeks go to the Chiefs, and then host the Jets and Rams . While the Lions go to the Panthers, host the Bears and are at the Packers. The Seahawks have a win against both the Lions and the Giants.

The NFC South is as bad as the NFC East was in 2020. Washington won the East at 7-9, while currently the Bucs are 6-8, one game ahead of the Falcons, Panthers and Saints, each at 5-9.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire