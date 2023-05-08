Do the Commanders still believe in Chase Young? | You Pod to Win the Game

Yahoo Sports NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein explain why Chase Young will bounce back in 2023, including how the Washington Commanders plan on keeping their talented defensive line together. Hear the full conversation on You Pod To Win The Game. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

Video Transcript

CHARLES ROBINSON: Who is the one to you that really popped and you thought there's going to be someone's going to make out here?

JORI EPSTEIN: To me, it was pretty clearly Chase Young with the Commanders. And I wasn't sure I would feel that way at first. But then I start looking at it, it's like, I don't know that-- I'm not picking up his fifth year option, it means they don't believe in him. His fifth year option would have been $17.5 million, which is basically the fifth most expensive salary at his position, if you look at the average annuals per contract. You've got Myles Garrett, Maxx Crosby, Leonard Williams, and Von Miller actually above him, then Cameron Jordan is right there at 17.5. So I think they're like, well, he's had injuries in the past, and we just agreed to pay Daron Payne this money. Maybe we shouldn't guarantee him this money that we're going to be on the hook for, injury or not. And let's go motivate him.

But I think that, to me, when I considered most likely to rebound, I considered one. Why did they end up in this place? What has been their issue in the past? For him, knee injury, which as we always talk about, year two after knee injury rather than year one is better. Number two, what are the pieces-- what pieces do they have around them? Because if you're playing for a team like the Cardinals, that might not have the talent right now, they might not have the motivation to go all-out winning and getting the talent around you, it's going to be harder than if you're playing on a line with Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne right beside you. So I think that's really helpful.

I think what's interesting to me is then it becomes, OK, what happens if he does rebound? And I almost see based off what they just paid Daron Payne, this situation where I think he has the opportunity physically, and just when you look at the timeline of what's happened and why the team would have made this decision, to get back to being one of the best players, not necessarily up there but definitely worth that next contract. And I think if so, he prices himself out of Washington.

CHARLES ROBINSON: Maybe they've just put the franchise tag on him at that point and try to figure it out. And it would really depend on what his season looks like. But you mention Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, I think that factors into the situation you paid both of those guys huge contracts. You have Montez Sweat on the other side who's entering his fifth year. He's going to play out his fifth year option this year. So you've basically taken your two pass rushers, you're edge rushers, and you said, OK, we're going to kind of have a Derby in 2023. You're both now-- you're at the end of your contracts. Chase Young, you're going to play out the fourth year, it's over. Montez Sweat, you're going to play out the fifth year, it's over. Chances are one of you is getting tagged. One of you is going to either get signed to a long-term extension or get tagged.

Maybe they're thinking, we can do a Giants' situation where we can get one to sign the long-term deal and then the other one will tag. I highly doubt you pay all four across the front, but let's see. Say Sweat comes out this year, and Chase Young comes out this year, and they both have a 17, 18, 20 sack seasons, probably not trying to let either those guys walk. You're probably trying to figure out, hey, we're going to have to pay both, screw it, let's do it.