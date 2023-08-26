Commanders to start quarterback Jacoby Brissett in preseason finale

After playing the starter for the entire first half in Monday’s preseason win over the Baltimore Ravens, Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera is opting for a different approach in the exhibition finale.

The Commanders host the Cincinnati Bengals Saturday and Bengals head coach Zac Taylor has said his starters will not play. On Friday, Rivera said none of his defensive starters would play and only a select few offensive players would start.

As for quarterback, veteran Jacoby Brissett gets the nod and will play around a quarter. Starting quarterback Sam Howell gets the day off, and Jake Fromm will relieve Brissett and finish the game.

Ron Rivera said a select group of starters will play Saturday. Only on offense. Based on practice looks like the interior of the OL would go: Saahdiq Charles, Gates and Cosmi. Hope is one good series and out. Jacoby Brissett likely to play 1.5 quarters. — John Keim (@john_keim) August 25, 2023

Brissett has played in the first two preseason games throwing an interception in each game. Brissett was mostly sharp in the preseason opener against the Browns but less so in last week’s win over the Ravens.

The Commanders know what they have in Brissett. He doesn’t necessarily need to play in the preseason finale, but Washington would like for Brissett to get some more game reps before giving way to Fromm.

The only question surrounding the quarterback position is how many QBs the Commanders will keep on the 53-man roster next week?

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire