Commanders to start Jacoby Brissett at QB vs. 49ers

The Commanders are officially making a quarterback change for Week 17.

Head coach Ron Rivera announced at his Wednesday press conference that Jacoby Brissett will make his first start of the season against the 49ers, with second-year QB Sam Howell moving to the bench.

"I think this is probably a good opportunity for Sam to take a break," Rivera said, via JP Finlay of NBC4 Washington. "This is about Sam’s continued development and things haven’t gone as well as we would like for the last few weeks. So, we just think this is a good opportunity for him to watch.

“And I think Jacoby being the professional he is and really playing the way he has, is really, I think, going to give Sam an opportunity to see some things, see how the offense goes. I think it’ll help.”

Howell has started all 15 games for the Commanders this year, but he’s had some significant struggles over the last three weeks. In that span, he’s completed just 40.9 percent of his passes for 285 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions.

Rivera benched Howell for Brissett in the Week 15 loss to the Rams and in the Week 16 loss to the Jets and the veteran QB provided a significant spark in both games. Overall, he completed 78.3 percent of his throws for 224 yards with three touchdowns and no picks.

We’ll see how Brissett fares with a full opportunity to play against the 49ers on Sunday.