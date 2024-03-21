Commanders signing linebacker Frankie Luvu named one of the NFL offseason’s top 10 moves

In four seasons as head coach of the Washington Commanders, Ron Rivera never could figure out the linebacker position. Whether it was his refusal to invest in the position in free agency or just choosing the wrong players, the position was a significant weakness for Washington.

In three days last week, new general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn did more to address the position than in Rivera’s entire tenure.

The Commanders signed former Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu to a three-year deal and followed that up by landing future Hall of Famer Bobby Wagner. Wagner may be entering his 12th season in 2024, but he proved he has plenty left in the tank last season.

Luvu is coming off his best two seasons and, at 27, is an ascending player. He fits everything that Peters, Quinn, and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. describe as players they wanted to build around.

Luvu’s signing has been touted as one of the more underrated moves of the offseason. Cody Benjamin of CBS took that a step further, calling Luvu’s signing one of the 10 best moves of the offseason thus far.

Bobby Wagner is the bigger name joining new coach Dan Quinn’s defense in Washington, but Luvu has the makeup of a real building block. The former Carolina Panthers standout is going on 28 but appears to be just entering his prime, emerging as a fast, physical, downhill pocket disruptor. He’s got the potential to be a tone-setter for a franchise in transition.

Washington fans will love Luvu, and don’t be surprised if he’s a popular jersey among fans next season.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire