Commanders sign WR Damiere Byrd

The Commanders signed a veteran wide receiver on Wednesday.

After working out some receivers on Wednesday, the Commanders determined that they would be signing Damiere Byrd, per Tom Pelissero.

Veteran WR Damiere Byrd is signing with the #Commanders, per source. Byrd has 130 career catches and seven TDs over eight seasons with five teams — including Arizona in 2019, when Kliff Kingsbury was the coach. pic.twitter.com/8PzWYnxKuT — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 15, 2024

The 5-foot-9, 175-pound veteran played his college ball at South Carolina and was undrafted. He was signed first by Ron Rivera and the Carolina Panthers.

Three seasons in Carolina (2016-18) resulted in 12 receptions for 129 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Why did the Commanders go with Byrd? A very logical explanation may be that Byrd has playing experience under new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. In 2019, Byrd spent one season with the Cardinals and Kingsbury. He was on the receiving end of 32 passes for 359 yards and one touchdown.

2020 Byrd enjoyed career highs when he caught 47 passes for 604 receiving yards playing for the New England Patriots.

Byrd caught 26 passes for 329 yards in 2021 for the Chicago Bears before moving again, this time to the Atlanta Falcons for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. 13 receptions for 268 yards and two touchdowns came in the first season in Atlanta, but only two targets (no receptions) came in his lone game last season.

Here are some big plays receiving and returning by Byrd.

The eight-year veteran turned age 31 in January and is hoping to make the Commanders his sixth NFL team. He will be in a battle with Kazmeir Allen, Dyami Brown, Jamison Crowder, Davion Davis, Dax Milne, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Mitchell Tinsley, Brycen Tremayne and Olamide Zaccheaus for roster spots.

The Commanders really need a few of these receivers to step up this offseason and preseason, as only Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, and Luke McCaffrey are sure bets to be on the 53-man roster.

