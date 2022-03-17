Commanders to sign veteran guard Andrew Norwell

The Washington Commanders do have a plan for their opening at guard. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Commanders will sign veteran guard Andrew Norwell.

John Keim of ESPN said Norwell will be at Washington’s team facilities Thursday and has agreed to a deal with the Commanders.

From the moment Washington released Ereck Flowers on Wednesday, a move for Norwell was expected. Undrafted out of Ohio State in 2014, the 30-year-old Norwell entered the NFL with the Carolina Panthers, where he played the first four seasons in the NFL.

Norwell blossomed into a first-team All-Pro in 2017 and then signed a five-year, $66.5 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 6-foot-6, 325-pound Norwell is durable, having missed a total of three games over the last three seasons.

Norwell has played exclusively left guard in his career, which was where Flowers played for Washington. Norwell should come cheaper than the $10 million Flowers was expected to earn in 2022. However, Norwell is the more accomplished player, so it will be interesting to see his final numbers.

Wes Schweitzer and Saahdiq Charles will likely compete to start at right guard. Schweitzer has been a productive player since arriving in Washington in 2020, playing both guard spots and at center. Charles, a college tackle, showed promise in limited snaps at guard in 2021.