Commanders should sign UFL star Jake Bates as their new kicker

The Washington Commanders need a kicker. The good news is Washington doesn’t open training camp until late next month, so it has time. In case you missed it, the Commanders released veteran kicker Brandon McManus Sunday after he was accused of sexual assault.

It shouldn’t be that hard to find a kicker, right? Finding and keeping a kicker is not as easy as some believe. The Commanders had Joey Slye for most of the past three seasons but he was allowed to leave in free agency, where they signed McManus, a 10-year veteran.

In some good news for Washington, there is a soon-to-be-free-agent kicker who could solve its problems. That’s Jake Bates from the Michigan Panthers of the United Football League. Being from the UFL, Bates cannot sign with an NFL team until June 16.

Why Bates?

The former University of Arkansas kicker has made 17 of his 22 attempts this season in the UFL. Bates has made three field goals of 60 or more yards in Michigan’s 10 games this season, including a game-winning 64-yarder over St. Louis to win the game in March.

While Bates missed a potential game-winner in the regular-season finale on Saturday, six of his 17 made field goals are from 50 yards or longer. Of his five misses, four came from 50 yards or more.

64 YARDS FOR THE WIN 😱 JAKE BATES WITH A BOOT FOR @USFLPANTHERS pic.twitter.com/nx25x1PEIK — United Football League (@TheUFL) March 30, 2024

Some NFL teams don’t like to gamble on young kickers. Bates has been in the NFL before, having kicked in training camp for the Texans last summer.

There aren’t a ton of great options among NFL veterans right now. Randy Bullock is a possible option. If general manager Adam Peters is hesitant to gamble on Bates, he could sign Bates and Bullock and let them compete in training camp.

Bates will have interest from the NFL when he’s allowed to sign. Washington would be wise to give him a call.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire