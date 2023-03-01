Commanders re-sign two defensive players for 2023

The Washington Commanders made two roster moves Tuesday.

Following applying the franchise tag to defensive tackle Daron Payne, the Commanders then signed LB Milo Eifler and CB Rachad Wildgoose to one-year contract extensions for the 2023 season.

Eifler came to Washington in December of 2021, having been signed to the Dolphins practice squad and later released. In March of 2022, the Commanders re-signed Eifler; however, he was injured and placed on injured reserve in October.

November 25, Eifler was activated again to the roster and is perhaps best remembered for his tackle in the season finale on a botched Dallas punt.

The 6-foot-1 228-pound linebacker appeared in 3 games in the 2021 season and 10 games during the 2022 season. He played his college ball first at the University of Washington before transferring to Illinois.

Wildgoose was waived by the Jets and quickly claimed by the Commanders on Aug. 31, 2022. Wildgoose had appeared in only 5 games for the Jets in 2021; however, the Commanders played him in 15 games in 2022, as he was in on 195 defensive snaps and 90 special teams snaps.



The 5-foot-11, 197-pound cornerback played his college ball at Wisconsin before the Bills drafted him in the 6th round (213 overall) of the 2021 NFL draft.

