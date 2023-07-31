Commanders sign running back Derrick Gore

The Washington Commanders again have 90 players on their training camp roster.

On Monday, Washington announced it had signed veteran running back Derrick Gore.

Gore, 28, first entered the NFL back in 2019 as an undrafted free agent from Louisiana Monroe. Before his time at ULM, Gore played two seasons at Alabama, where he was teammates with Washington defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne.

Gore initially signed with the Los Angeles Chargers but was waived during final cuts. He actually signed with Washington’s practice squad in Dec. 2019 but never spent any time on the 53-man roster. In May 2020, he re-signed with the Chargers. He was waived again and re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2021, Gore signed with the Kansas City Chief, where he played under current Washington offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. He received his first NFL action that season, appearing in 11 games, carrying the ball football 51 times for 256 yards and two touchdowns.

The Chiefs waived Gore in August 2022. He signed with the New Orleans Saints practice squad later that year.

Washington has some depth in the backfield with Brian Robinson Jr., Antonio Gibson, Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jaret Patterson and Jonathan Williams. So Gore figures to add more depth through the remainder of training camp as we don’t have any reports of injuries to any of the team’s running backs.

