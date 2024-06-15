Commanders sign rookie offensive tackle Brandon Coleman

The Washington Commanders have now locked up their entire 2024 NFL draft class. On Friday, Washington signed the No. 2 overall pick, quarterback Jayden Daniels, the No. 53 overall pick, tight end Ben Sinnott, and the No. 67 overall pick Brandon Coleman.

With that, all of the Commanders’ rookies are signed and ready for training camp, which begins later next month.

Coleman, the third pick in the third round, was Washington’s last rookie to sign. The Commanders entered the week with five members of their rookie class unsigned. Second-round picks Johnny Newton (36th overall) and cornerback Mike Sainristil (50th overall) signed earlier this week.

Our entire 2024 draft class is officially signed 🖊️ pic.twitter.com/9XKwEnwXPv — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 14, 2024

Some teams scouted Coleman as a guard, but the Commanders believed he could be a starting offensive tackle. He played both positions in college, and during this week’s minicamp, Coleman and veteran Cornelius Lucas rotated with the first team at left tackle.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire