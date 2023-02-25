Commanders re-sign RB Jonathan Williams

The Washington Commanders announced Friday they have re-signed running back Jonathan Williams.

It is reportedly a one-year deal for the former Arkansas Razorback who just turned 29 three weeks ago.

Mostly playing on the Washington special teams, Williams has exhibited a hard-nose, aggressive running style that coaches have appreciated in his two seasons with Washington (2021-22).

Williams did carry the ball 37 times for 152 yards averaging 4.1 yards per carry in 2022. He also was on the receiving end of seven receptions for 40 yards out of the backfield.

Williams was drafted in the fifth round (156 overall) of the 2016 NFL draft by the Buffalo Bills.

In Williams’ first four seasons, he found himself on the move relocating each season. With the Bills in 2016, then the Saints in 2018, Colts 2019, and the Lions in 2020.

Washington has some questions at running back heading into 2023, particularly with J.D. McKissic injuring his neck for a second consecutive season in 2022.

Other running backs in 2022 were Brian Robinson Jr, Antonio Gibson, Jaret Patterson, Williams and Reggie Bonnafon.

