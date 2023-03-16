Rutgers football in the NFL: Michael Burton signs with the Denver Broncos

Jacoby Brissett was on pace for one of his best seasons in 2022.
Among penalties announced by NASCAR Wednesday were suspensions to two Stewart Haas Racing crew members and the suspension of Kaulig Racing crew chief Trent Owens.
The Bengals are getting a big left tackle who just won a Super Bowl ring.
Jerry Jones said moving on from Ezekiel Elliott was mutual and in the best interest for both parties. Elliott gets to experience free agency. The Cowboys get cap flexibility.
Aaron Rodgers publicly announced his intentions to play for the Jets, but the Packers, clearly, are digging in.
Elliott finished his Cowboys career third in all-time rushing yards.
Aaron Rodgers is set to make his first public comments of the week on Wednesday afternoon and there was a report about where things stand in trade discussions between the Jets and Packers before the quarterback’s appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that talks between the two sides are [more]
The Chiefs lose a starting safety but have a player waiting to step into the role.
DeForest Buckner couldn't help but notice something familiar about Javon Hargrave's reported free-agent contract with the 49ers.
All the news and rumors on free agency as the Eagles begin the new league year trying to remake their Super Bowl roster.
This free-agent class isn't great, but there are some quality veterans.
NFL free agency 2023 rumors and live updates on Detroit Lions, all 32 teams. Follow for breaking news and analysis on trades and free agents signings.
Jamaal Williams, who set the Detroit Lions franchise record for rushing touchdowns in a single season in 2022, has reportedly signed with the Saints.
With the reported agreement in place to retain center Jake Brendel, the 49ers' starting lineups on both sides of the ball are looking solid.
Veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has revealed why he chose to leave the Patriots in free agency and reunite with Josh McDaniels on the Raiders.
Iga Swiatek has led criticism of Russia’s Anastasia Potapova after she wore the shirt before her third-round match
The 49ers figure to pick up a ton of compensatory picks in the 2024 NFL Draft with a wave of players leaving for bigger contracts.
Here’s a look at the newest developments surrounding the Super Bowl champs.
Puerto Rico shocked the world Wednesday with an upset to advance and eliminate the D.R.
As free agency approaches, teams are beginning to release expensive or underperforming players to open salary cap space. See who's looking for a new team here.