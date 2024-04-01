Commanders sign QB Jeff Driskel

The Commanders have added a quarterback.

Washington announced on Monday that the team has signed veteran Jeff Driskel.

A sixth-round pick in 2016, Driskel has appeared in 24 games with 12 starts for the Bengals, Lions, Broncos, Texans, and Browns. In 2023, he started Cleveland’s Week 18 matchup against Cincinnati, as the Browns had already clinched the AFC’s No. 5 seed. He completed 13-of-26 passes for 166 yards with two touchdowns and two picks.

Driskel, who turns 31 later this month, is now the third quarterback on Washington’s roster, joining Marcus Mariota and Jake Fromm. The Commanders are also widely expected to select a quarterback at No. 2 overall later this month.

Washington will open its offseason program on Tuesday with new head coach Dan Quinn.