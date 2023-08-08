Commanders sign P Colby Wadman

The Commanders added a second punter to the roster on Tuesday.

The team announced the signing of Colby Wadman. He joins Tress Way on the 90-man roster.

Way has been dealing with a back injury in camp, but head coach Ron Rivera said at a Tuesday press conference that he will serve as the holder in this week's preseason game. Wadman will handle the punting duties, which may not help him in Washington once Way is healthy but could help him catch the eye of another team.

Wadman appeared in 28 games for the Broncos in 2018 and 2019. He spent the last two seasons with Birmingham of the USFL.