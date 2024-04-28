Commanders sign Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman

The Commanders, still looking for players to fill their 90-man roster, have signed Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman.

Consequently, Hartman went undrafted in the 2024 NFL draft, which concluded a few hours ago. Now, NFL teams are signing the players they would like to bring into their off-season program.

The signing of Hartman brings the Commanders’ quarterback room to five: Jayden Daniels, Marcus Mariota, Jeff Driskel, Jake Fromm, and Hartman.

Listed at 6-foot-1, 208 pounds, Hartman committed to and signed with Wake Forest of the Atlantic Coast Conference. As a freshman, Hartman saw action in nine games, completing 161 of 291 passes (55.3) for 1,984 yards, 16 touchdowns and 8 interceptions, and a 125.2 passer rating.

After playing only four games in the 2019 season, Hartman completed 58.2 percent of his passes for 2,224 yards in 2020 with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions for a 138.7 passer rating.

Hartman enjoyed largely productive seasons in 2021 and 2022, when he passed for 39 and 38 touchdowns with 14 and 12 interceptions, respectively. He also had his highest passer rating numbers of 148.6 and then 159.4.

Due to Covid altering the 2020 NCAA Football season, Hartman having one more year of eligibility, determined to transfer to Notre Dame. For the Fighting Irish, Hartman completed 63.5 percent of his 301 passes for 2,689 yards, 24 touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 159.5 passer rating.

Born in Charlotte, NC, he will turn 25 in July. He played his High School ball at Oceanside Collegiate in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, and became a three-star college quarterback recruit.

