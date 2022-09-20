Commanders to sign Nick Martin

The Commanders are adding a veteran offensive lineman.

Washington is signing center Nick Martin, according to multiple reports.

Martin is expected to take the roster spot of center Chase Roullier, who is headed to injured reserve after suffering a knee injury late in Sunday’s loss to the Lions.

Martin spent last season with the Raiders, appearing in all 17 games for the franchise. He mostly played special teams, though he did take seven offensive snaps. He also spent time with the Saints in training camp but was released from the team on Sept. 10.

Martin started at center for the Texans for four years from 2017-2020. Houston picked him in the second round of the 2016 draft.

In all, Martin has appeared in 79 games with 62 starts.

