Commanders re-sign linebacker Nathan Gerry

The Washington Commanders have been busy re-signing some of their free agents over the last week. Unfortunately for Washington fans, those free agents haven’t been Daron Payne, Taylor Heinicke, or Cole Holcomb.

First, the Commanders re-signed linebacker David Mayo and running back Jonathan Williams to one-year deals. Next, Washington re-signed cornerback Rachad Wildgoose and linebacker Milo Eifler. Now, the Commanders have re-signed veteran linebacker Nathan Gerry.

Gerry, 28, initially signed with Washington last August. He was placed on injured reserve later that month and released shortly after with an injury settlement. He re-signed with Washington’s practice on Nov. 3, and on Jan. 4, activated to the main roster.

Gerry spent his first four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. In 2021, he spent some time with the San Francisco 49ers.

With the Commanders in 2022, Gerry appeared in four games, playing only on special teams.

Gerry represents the latest depth signing for Washington’s roster.

