Commanders sign kicker Ramiz Ahmed

The Washington Commanders returned for their final week of Offseason Training Activities on Tuesday without a kicker. General manager Adam Peters rectified that by signing Ramiz Ahmed, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.

The Commanders are signing K Ramiz Ahmed, per source. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 4, 2024

Ahmed, 28, spent much of this spring with the UFL’s Birmingham Stallions. Ahmed appeared in six games for Birmingham, making 10 of 13 field-goal attempts. Ahmed was perfect 40 yards out or less and four of seven from everything over 40 yards.

Ahmed played collegiately at Nevada and signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He was waived that summer. In 2022, Ahmed signed with the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL where he kicked a 61-yard field goal, which was the longest in that league’s history at the time.

Ahmed received another chance at the NFL with the Packers in the summer of 2022. He was back and forth between the active roster and practice squad. He appeared in one game, where he handled kickoffs. Three of his six kicks went for touchbacks. Ahmed is known for his strong leg.

Even after signing Ahmed, the Commanders will likely add another kicker sometime before training camp. Could Washington turn back to the UFL and sign Jake Bates? Bates is unable to sign because his team is in the playoffs.

Ahmed replaces Brandon McManus on the roster. McManus was released Sunday after being accused of sexual assault.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire