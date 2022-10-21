Commanders sign Khaleke Hudson to 53-man roster

The Commanders have made a few moves on Friday, including getting a defensive player to the 53-man roster.

Washington announced the team has signed linebacker Khaleke Hudson off its practice squad.

Hudson has appeared in Washington’s last two games, mainly playing special teams. A fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft, he’s played 30 games with three starts.

The team also announced cornerback Troy Apke has been signed to the practice squad, taking Hudson’s place among that group.

And cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields has been placed on injured reserve. He was limited with a knee injury in Wednesday’s practice and didn’t practice on Thursday.

