The Commanders announced a one-year deal with linebacker Khaleke Hudson on Sunday. Hudson was set to become a restricted free agent.

Safety Jeremy Reaves also is scheduled to become a restricted free agent.

The Commanders made Hudson a fifth-round choice in 2020, and he has become a core special teams player in his three seasons. He has played 146 snaps on defense and 878 on special teams in 41 career games.

Hudson bounced between the active roster and the practice squad last season.

He ended up playing 13 games with one start in 2022, making 11 tackles with one quarterback hit.

Commanders re-sign Khaleke Hudson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk