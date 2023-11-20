Commanders sign DE Jalen Harris off Bears practice squad, put Efe Obada on IR

The Commanders lost defensive end Efe Obada to a serious leg injury on Sunday and they moved to add more depth at the position on Monday.

The team announced that they have signed defensive end Jalen Harris off of the Bears practice squad. Harris signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent earlier this year and then signed to the practice squad after failing to make the cut to 53 players.

Obada was placed on injured reserve to make room for Harris on the active roster in Washington. He had surgery to repair multiple fractures in his lower leg on Sunday night.

James Smith-Williams did not play in the loss to the Giants due to an injury. If healthy, he'll join Harris, Casey Toohill, KJ Henry, Andre Jones Jr., and Joshua Pryor as options against the Cowboys on Thursday.