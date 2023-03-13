Commanders to sign former Seahawks LB Cody Barton

Bryan Manning
·1 min read

The Washington Commanders have agreed to terms with a linebacker. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported Monday that the Commanders and Seahawks linebacker Cody Barton agreed to terms on a one-year fully-guaranteed deal.

Barton was a third-round pick out of Utah in 2019. The 6-foot-2, 236-pounder has missed one career game in four seasons, playing in 65 out of a possible 66 games, with 16 starts.

Through his four seasons, Barton has recorded 231 tackles, including five for loss, eight passes defended, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and two sacks.

The 2022 season was his best, as he made 136 tackles, four for loss, two sacks and two interceptions.

At 26, the Commanders hope they are signing an ascending player with his best football in front of him.

We’ll have more on Barton later.

