Commanders sign former Saints backup center Nick Martin

Nick Martin will be snapping the ball for a new team soon. The veteran center signed with the New Orleans Saints during the offseason and competed throughout training camp for a spot as Erik McCoy’s backup; the team initially signed both him and his competition, Josh Andrews, to their practice squad at the start of the season.

But Martin was released back on Sept. 10 and, after waiting in free agency for a few weeks, he’s got a new home: NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Martin is joining the Washington Commanders after they lost some depth to injuries. Because Martin was a free agent, he can suit up for Washington right away, and the Saints will not receive any sort of compensation. As a former second round draft pick and multiyear starter with the Houston Texans (and later a backup with the Las Vegas Raiders), Martin was one of the more-coveted options available.

Thankfully for New Orleans, things have been fine at center. Erik McCoy responded to his landmark contract extension with two impressive performances in the Saints’ first two games, and Andrews has continued to wait in the wings should the team decide to call his number. They’ve also slid Cesar Ruiz over from right guard to his college position in the past, but they’ll hope that isn’t necessary moving forward.

List

Best and worst Saints PFF player grades from Week 2 vs. Buccaneers

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire