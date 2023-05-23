The Commanders signed All-XFL offensive lineman Jaryd Jones-Smith last week and they added another player with experience in the league to the roster on Tuesday.

The team announced the signing of linebacker Ferrod Gardner to their 90-man roster. It will be Gardner’s second stint with the team.

Gardner signed with the Commanders after going undrafted out of Louisiana last year, but he failed to make the team. He returned to the practice squad before moving on to the D.C. Defenders this spring.

Gardner made 10 tackles in nine games for the Defenders.

The team also announced that they have released linebacker Nathan Gerry. Gerry also spent time on their practice squad last year and re-signed with the team in March.

Commanders sign Ferrod Gardner, release Nathan Gerry originally appeared on Pro Football Talk