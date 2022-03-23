Commanders sign Efe Obada

The Commanders are bringing in dome depth for their defensive line.

Washington announced on Wednesday that the club has signed Efe Obada to an undisclosed contract.

Obada played for Commanders head coach Ron Rivera with the Panthers from 2017 until Rivera’s firing in 2019.

Coming over from London to play in the NFL, Obada spent time with the Cowboys, Chiefs, and Falcons before making it on the field with the Panthers. He recorded 5.5 sacks for Carolina playing a rotational role on defense for the club in 2020.

Obada spent last season with the Bills, appearing in 10 games with one start. He had 3.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, and eight QB hits in 2021.

