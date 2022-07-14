For the second time since the USFL season came to an end, one of its players signed with the NFL.

Defensive back DeJuan Neal signed with the Washington Commanders, his agent told reporters.

The 25-year-old Neal played for the New Jersey Generals this season and also spent time in the XFL in 2020. He played his college football for Division II Shepherd University.

Neal’s signing follows that of Christian Sam, who played in the USFL this year and signed with the Cowboys last week.

Although the USFL (and next year, the XFL) will attempt to appeal to players by convincing them that playing spring football is a good way to get noticed by NFL teams, the fact that only two players have signed so far suggests that the NFL was not particularly enamored with the talent level of the players in the USFL.

Commanders sign DeJuan Neal from USFL originally appeared on Pro Football Talk