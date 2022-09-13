Commanders sign defensive tackle Donovan Jeter

The Washington Commanders needed help at defensive tackle Monday after placing second-round pick Phidarian Mathis on season-ending injured reserve.

Head coach Ron Rivera told the media Monday that the Commanders were already looking at several options for the active roster and practice squad.

Not long after Rivera spoke, Washington had signed defensive tackle Donovan Jeter. An undrafted rookie from Michigan, Jeter signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers after the 2022 NFL draft and participated in all three of Pittsburgh’s preseason games before becoming one of the team’s final cuts.

A former four-star recruit to Michigan, Jeter is from Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania. The 6-foot-3, 325-pound Jeter battled injuries throughout his college career but appeared in 37 games with four starts. Jeter recorded 38 career tackles and his best season was his final season in 2021, where he finished with 24 tackles.

Behind starters Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, the Commanders now have Jeter, Daniel Wise and Efe Obada. Obada can play inside or outside. It is a surprise Washington hasn’t pursued a veteran such as Star Lotulelei.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire