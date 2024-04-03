Commanders sign defensive lineman Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi

Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters remains busy. On Monday, Peters added running back Jeremy McNichols and quarterback Jeff Driskel to Washington’s offseason roster. On Tuesday, Peters added linebacker Mykal Walker.

On Wednesday, Peters did it again, signing defensive lineman Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi. If that name doesn’t sound familiar, it’s because Ndubuisi is from Nigeria and a part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program.

The 23-year-old defensive lineman is 6 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 298 pounds. He spent last season with the Denver Broncos’ practice squad. In 2022, Ndubuisi was assigned to the Arizona Cardinals as an offensive lineman, appearing in one preseason game before he was released.

Ndubuisi has an incredible story. Growing up in Nigeria, he played soccer and basketball before seeing the NFL on YouTube and he was hooked. Unfortunately, Nigeria didn’t have many football teams, so he practiced alone, or would bring his friends to fields to re-enact what he would see in the videos.

Official ✍️ We have signed DL Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi. He is part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway program. pic.twitter.com/0zfoGdV1sy — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 3, 2024

In 2021, he received a break when joined the UpRise Academy, which helps identify and develop African talent and was co-founded by former Giants defensive end Osi Umenyiora.

As a part of the NFL’s International Pathway Program, Ndubuisi will not count against Washington’s 90-man offseason roster.

The Commanders have seen players from the international program make the final roster. In recent years, David Bada and Sammis Reyes were on Washington’s roster.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire