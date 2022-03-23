Commanders sign defensive end Efe Obada

Stop if you’ve heard this before: the Washington Commanders signed a former Carolina Panther. The Charlotte-to-Washington connection added a new name Wednesday when the Commanders signed defensive end Efe Obada.

Obada spent the 2021 season as a backup defensive end with the Buffalo Bills, where he played in 10 games, recording 12 tackles, 3.5 sacks and eight quarterback hits. The 6-foot-6, 265-pound Obada is an outstanding depth signing for Washington, Carolina jokes aside.

The 29-year-old Obada entered the NFL in 2018 with the Panthers, where he spent the first three seasons of his career. Obada played in 42 games in those three seasons, finishing with 50 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 15 quarterback hits, and one interception.

Obada was born in Nigeria and lived in England. He became the first NFL player from the International Player Pathway Program to make a 53-man roster with the Panthers in 2018. As fans know, current Washington tight end Sammis Reyes arrived with the Commanders in 2021 as a part of the same program.

I like this move for the Commanders. An area of concern last season was Washington’s depth. Once Chase Young and Montez Sweat went down with injuries, the Commanders had to rely on rookies and second-year players. Obada brings experienced depth to Washington if Young or Sweat would miss any time and would likely be used each week as part of a rotation to keep the pass rushers fresh.