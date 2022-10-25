Commanders sign Danny Johnson off their practice squad

Cornerback Danny Johnson is back on the active roster in Washington.

The Commanders announced that they have signed Johnson off of their practice squad. Johnson played seven special teams snaps as a temporary elevation for their Week Six win over the Bears.

That game was the 43rd that Johnson has played for the Commanders since the start of the 2018 season. He has 21 tackles and a forced fumble in those appearances. Johnson has also returned 38 kickoffs during his time with the team.

The Commanders were missing William Jackson III on Sunday and they put Tariq Castro-Fields on injured reserve, so Johnson gives them a healthy body at corner heading into a Week Eight game against the Colts.

