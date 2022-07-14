The Commanders have doubled down on cornerbacks who played in the USFL.

The team confirmed that they signed DeJuan Neal after he played for the New Jersey Generals in the resurrected spring league and they also announced that they have signed Channing Stribling to their 90-man roster.

Stribling played for the Philadelphia Stars and recorded seven interceptions during the USFL season. He was undrafted out of Michigan in 2017 and spent time with the Browns, Colts, 49ers, and Chargers without playing in any regular season games. He’s also spent time in the AAF, CFL, and XFL, so he’s well-versed in the backwaters of professional football in North America.

Neal and Stribling bring the list of USFL alums to land work in the NFL to three. Christian Sam, who signed with the Cowboys, is the other player to make that transition.

The Commanders cut cornerbacks Nijuel Hill and Devin Taylor in corresponding moves.

Commanders sign Channing Stribling, cut Nijuel Hill and Devin Taylor originally appeared on Pro Football Talk