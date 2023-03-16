Commanders re-sign center Tyler Larsen

The Washington Commanders are welcoming veteran center Tyler Larsen back for another year in 2023. Larsen, who joined Washington in 2021, had each of his last two seasons end prematurely with a severe leg injury.

Larsen, 31, first entered the NFL in 2014 as an undrafted free agent from Utah State.

Larsen initially signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent but was cut before the season. Larsen joined Washington in 2015 and was again released before the season. His first break came in 2016 when he landed with Ron Rivera and the Carolina Panthers. Larsen spent five seasons with the Panthers.

In 2021, Larsen replaced Washington center Chase Roullier when Roullier suffered a broken leg in Week 8. Unfortunately, Larsen would suffer an Achilles injury after nine games and three starts.

In 2022, Roullier would go down in Week 2 and again be lost for the season. Larsen hadn’t yet been cleared for his return but made his debut in Week 5. He returned to the starting lineup in Week 6, and Washington’s offensive line significantly improved with Larsen at center.

Sadly, history repeated itself in a Week 13 game against the Giants as Larsen suffered a significant knee injury and was again lost for the season.

Early in free agency, the Commanders signed center/guard Nick Gates from the Giants and tackle/guard Andrew Wylie from the Chiefs. Roullier also remains under contract but would need to take a pay cut to return. Washington would prefer going into the season with three players who could play center to avoid the disaster of the last two seasons.

Larsen is a good player who, like Gates and Wylie, offers the position flex that Rivera loves. Injuries in back-to-back seasons were an unfortunate break for Larsen, who would have likely earned a bit more money if not for bad luck.

