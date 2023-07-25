Commanders to sign Byron Pringle

Wide receiver Byron Pringle is headed to Washington.

Pringle's agents at Katz Brothers Sports announced that the wideout has agreed to a one-year contract with the Commanders. No other terms are known.

The move reunites Pringle with Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Pringle spent his first three NFL seasons with the Chiefs and Bieniemy was the Chiefs offensive coordinator during those years.

Pringle had 67 catches for 898 yards and seven touchdowns in 46 overall games while with Kansas City. He moved on to the Bears last season and caught 10 passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns in 11 appearances for Chicago.