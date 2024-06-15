Commanders sign 2nd-round tight end Ben Sinnott

The Washington Commanders signed rookie tight end Ben Sinnott to his rookie four-year contract on Friday.

Sinnott, the No. 53 overall pick out of Kansas State, will compete with veteran Zach Ertz to start in 2024. While Ertz is the likely starter, offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury plans to run plenty of 12 personnel, giving Sinnott an opportunity to make an impact as a rookie.

The 6-foot-4, 247-pound Sinnott is a native of Waterloo, Iowa, and can play multiple positions. Sinnott can play the traditional tight end spot, line up in the slot, or at fullback. During his final season with the Wildcats, Sinnott caught 49 passes for 676 yards and six touchdowns. Sinnott was the focal point of Kansas State’s offense.

Friday was a special day for Sinnott: It was his 22nd birthday.

In addition to Ertz and Sinnott, the Commanders have John Bates, Cole Turner, Armani Rogers and undrafted rookie Colson Yankoff. Washington will likely keep four tight ends, with Ertz, Sinnott and Bates the only roster locks.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire