Commanders sign 2nd-round pick DT Johnny Newton

For the second time in two days, the Washington Commanders have signed one of their second-round picks.

On Tuesday, just before the Commanders opened their three-day minicamp, No. 50 overall pick cornerback Mike Sainristil signed his four-year rookie contract.

On Wednesday, defensive tackle Johnny Newton’s turn came. The No. 36 overall pick from Illinois signed his four-year rookie deal worth $9.757 million.

The 2023 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year injured his foot during his final collegiate season and underwent surgery in January. Newton played through the injury, a partial Jones fracture of his right foot, and still had a dominant senior season.

However, head coach Dan Quinn revealed last month that when he visited his doctor during his recovery, he was told he had a similar injury on the opposite foot. Newton underwent surgery on that foot, and when the team began minicamp this week, he was out of the boot.

Quinn said the Commanders weren’t putting any timetables on his return.

Washington opens training camp later next month.

