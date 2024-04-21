Commanders showing interest in Virginia Tech defensive tackle

For the first time in a while, the Washington Commanders have no Virginia Tech players on their roster. This offseason, Washington released starting tight end Logan Thomas and allowed starting cornerback Kendall Fuller and kicker Joey Slye to depart via free agency.

No Virginia Tech players are expected to be selected in the first few rounds of the upcoming 2024 NFL draft. However, defensive tackle Norell Pollard has emerged as a candidate to be chosen sometime on Day 3 of the draft.

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 in Houston, several teams, including Washington, met with Pollard throughout the pre-draft process.

Virginia Tech @HokiesFB

defensive tackle Norell Pollard met virtually today with #Browns per source. Heavy interest, calls from #Rams #Titans.

Third highest pass rush win rate at his position #NFLDraft2024 drawing Ed Oliver comps as disruptive interior DL excelled at Pro Day:… — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 18, 2024

Pollard played five years for Virginia Tech, where he played in 61 games for the Hokies, with 48 starts. He finished his career with 118 tackles, including 22 for loss, 12 sacks and three forced fumbles.

In past years, the NFL would have considered Pollard undersized to play defense tackle, but that trend has changed. Pollard’s quickness and low center of gravity make him an intriguing NFL prospect.

The 6-foot-0, 283-pound Pollard earned a 77.7 grade from Pro Football Focus in 2023, including an impressive 86.6 pass-rushing grade.

Pollard will be an interesting name to watch on Day 3.

The Commanders have starters Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, with John Ridgeway and Phidarian Mathis as backups. But, this is a new staff with head coach Dan Quinn perhaps preferring less size and more quickness on the interior of the defensive line.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire