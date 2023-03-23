Commanders show interest in Florida linebacker

The Washington Commanders are looking all over the place for linebacker help. With Cody Barton and Jamin Davis set as the starters for 2023, it’s all about finding quality depth for Washington. That depth could come through the 2023 NFL draft or free agency.

The Commanders recently hosted veteran linebacker Anthony Walker, who re-signed with the Browns Wednesday.

While Washington continues to monitor the free-agent market, where several quality players are still available, the Commanders have also turned their attention to the draft.

The Commanders met with fast-rising linebacker Daiyan Henley of Washington State at the NFL combine and the Senior Bowl Henley is expected to go sometime in the second or third round, which may be too high for Washington.

Another linebacker the Commanders have shown an interest in is Florida’s Ventrell Miller, according to Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network.

The 6-foot-0, 232-pound Miller is an inside linebacker at the next level. While Miller doesn’t fit the prototype of what modern NFL teams look for in a linebacker, he could provide excellent depth for Washington at mike linebacker in year one.

Miller is likely a day-three selection. However, what he lacks in physical tools, he has all the intangibles head coach Ron Rivera looks for. He has played a lot of college football in the SEC; he’s a high-character leader and possesses excellent instincts.

Florida LB Ventrell Miller has drawn extensive interest from the Jets & Titans during the predraft process. He’ll meet individually with each team’s LB coach this week, per source. Physical second level defender has also met with Indianapolis, Green Bay, Denver, and Washington. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 22, 2023

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire